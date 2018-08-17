The Benue Internal Revenue Service (BIRS) has disclosed plans to ensure that only individuals and corporate organisations with valid Tax Identification Number (TIN) would be certified fit to do business transactions in the state.

BIRS acting Executive Chairman, Mr. Terzungwe Atser, stated this in Makurdi at a meeting with leadership of the National Union of Road Transport (NURTW) noting also that TIN will soon become identity card for Nigerians like the National Identity and Voters Permanent Card.

“Very soon in Benue State, you will not do any business with us if you do not have a TIN. This would be extended to other areas like bank account opening or any other transaction.

“We shall extend it to include every other payment with BIRS.

“For this reason, we are creating a sustainable data base that will benefit individuals and business owners in the state,” he stated.

Speaking further, the BIRS boss said the meeting was to interface with the union leaders to forge a common front on how best to ensure correct taxes to government.

Although, tax collectors are not loved in any society, I want to do my job very easy with you people. I don’t want tax payers to hate me and continue running away from me. So, I chose to interact with all our stakeholders which you are one to ensure that you know reasons why it’s your duty to pay taxes.

Responding, a National leader of the Union, Comrade Buga Abuur, commended the current BIRS leadership headed by Mr. Atser for recognising the Union and accepting to partner with it to achieve targeted revenue generation in the state.

He also xpressed gratitude that the union is now officially been granted the responsibility to collect taxes on behalf of government.

“We are ready to partner with BIRS in revenue collection and possibly block all leakages that is milking the state dry” he stated.