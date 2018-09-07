Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has appointed Mrs. Veronica Onyeke as the new Head of Service.

Mrs Onyeke who is from Ogbadibo Local Government Area of the state, was until her elevation Permanent Secretary, office of the Deputy Governor.

She takes over from Engineer George Ede, who is proceeding on retirement.

Mrs. Veronica Onyeke has become the first female substantive Head of Service since the creation of Benue State.

Meanwhile, the Benue Chapter of the Peoples’ Democratic Party has said that it did not hand over structures of the party to Governor Samuel Ortom.

Publicity Secretary of the party, Bemgba Iortyom, who said this in a chat with newsmen, maintained that the event of Monday where elders of the party handed over the party to Governor Ortom was being misconstrued.

According to him, the governor was merely integrated into the party along with those who defected with him.

He further said that it was a ceremonial integration, adding that as the current highest elected officer of the party as enshrined in the constitution, he assumes the position of leader of the party.

“What the elders of the party did on that day was a sacrificial gesture. We understand the misgivings by other aspirants, though it is baseless. The party is larger than the governor and will outlive him,” Bemgba said.

He assured all the governorship aspirants of a free and fair primary, allaying fears expressed by some of them that the governor was coming with war chest and incumbency factor to pick the ticket.

“Our cardinal objective is to win the 2019 governorship election. We will field credible candidates who will win in various positions. So far, seven have obtained forms to contest for governorship position, six for senate while more than100 persons have purchased forms to contest for 31 seats in the assembly,” he said.