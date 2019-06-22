<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Determined to end the lingering unrest in Ado Local Government of Benue State, the caretaker committee chairman, Hon. James Ogaba Oche, has declared war on kidnappers, robbers and criminals operating within the council.

Oche took the decision via Executive Orders, barely 24 hours after assuming office in the local government council in Igumale.

The Executive Orders, which were issued on Friday in Igumale, the Ado Local Government Headquarters bordered on security, sanitation, amnesty and the establishment of the Homeland Defense Volunteer Organization.

The document, which was signed by the chairman and made available to journalists reads in part.

“All forms of robbery, armed robbery, kidnappings, cultism, thuggery and youth restiveness of whatever sort are hereby banned from Ado Lands and perpetrators have 3 weeks from today, to deliver up arms and submit themselves for proper documentation, reintegration, training and empowerment by Ado Local Government Council.

“Sanitation Days being the last Saturday of every month from the hours of 7am – 9am shall be strictly observed by all. To this effect, movement is restricted within the said duration even as the Sanitation Task Force Team shall be empowered to enforce breach of sanitation regulations.

“Owners of political bill boards and posters should, within 3 weeks from today remove them. The council would appreciate in a great way if the metal frame work is donated to the Local Government.

“There shall be introduced, the Homeland Defense Volunteer Organization with structures in every Council Ward of the Local Government. Interested persons are urged pick forms from the secretary of the security committee – Mr Samuel Obande.”