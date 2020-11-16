



Former Executive Secretary of the Benue State Teaching Service Board Mr. James Pine is dead.

He died last Saturday in an accident on the Makurdi-Gboko road at Uchi-Mbakor, in Tarka Local Government.

The deceased was reportedly driving himself with other occupants and was coming from Gboko and heading for Makurdi in his Lexus Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) when he lost control and rammed into a broken down truck on the road.





He died on the spot.

The villagers, who helped in the rescue, told newsmen that they advised the truck driver to park properly and make a road sign, but he refused to listen.

Makurdi was thrown into mourning when the news of the death of Pine broke out.

He hailed from Makurdi Local Government.