Benue State House of Assembly Speaker, Hon Terkimbi Ikyange, has been impeached.

Mr. Titus Ubwa, from Vandeikiya state constituency, has emerged the new Speaker.

The Political tension continued to heightened in Benue State, on Tuesday as 22 out 30 members of the state House of Assembly impeached the Speaker of the House, Mr. Terkimbi Ikyange, his deputy, Mrs James Okefe and the Majority Leader of the House, Benjamin Adanyi, for alleged abuse of office.

The lawmakers accused the Speaker of abuse of office and high handedness.

The lawmakers consequently elected the former Chief whip of the House, Mr Titus Ubah, representing Vandeikya Kyan constituency as the new Speaker, Johnson Egli Ahubi (Otukpo/Akpa) was elected Deputy Speaker while Avine Agbum (Makurdi South) was elected Majority Leader.

The motion for the impeachment of the speaker and other principal officers of the house, was moved Mr. Richard Ujege, Konshisha state constituency and seconded by Mr. Anthony Ogbu (Ado state Constituency)

The house had on 10th of July adjourned sitting to 15th of August, 2018 only for the 22 members to have an emergency sitting on Tuesday.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after his election, the new Speaker Mr. Titus Ubah stated that, Mr. Ikyange was unanimously removed as a result of his high handedness.

He said: “the eight Assembly of the Benue state is a house that has come to do what the people have elected them to do and once they noticed that there is anything that would tarnish the image of the eight Assembly, the house will rise to that challenge and that is what the house has done just today”.

Talking about the vote of confidence members passed recently on the impeached speaker, the new speaker said, ‘after passing that vote of confidence, somebody also rose and said that the vote of confidence should not get into their head and shortly after that, it was discovered that it has gone to their heads.’