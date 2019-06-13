<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Benue State House of Assembly, on Thursday, elected principal officers who will steer the affairs of the House in the next four years.

Those elected included member representing Gwer West state constituency, Mr Damian Cheme, who emerged as Majority Leader while Mr Godwin Edo of Agatu state constituency was elected as Deputy Majority Leader.

Others were Thomas Mlanga (Ukum state constituency) who emerged as the Chief Whip while Peter Onche of Obi state constituency was made Deputy Chief Whip.

The principal officers nomination and support elections took place during Thursday’s plenary following a correspondence transmuted to the Assembly by the state chapter of the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP).

The letter which was read on the floor of the House to members by the Speaker, Titus Uba, stated that the state working committee of PDP after its meeting, approved their nomination for the various positions of the 9th Assembly.

Also another letter from the state chapter of All Progressive Congress, (APC) which was read by the Speaker announced Bem Mngutyo of Tarka state constituency as the Minority Leader.

Meanwhile, the House after its meeting unanimously approved the nomination of Cephas Dyako of People Redemption Party (PRP) from Konshisha state constituency as Minority Whip.

In a chat with newsmen shortly after the plenary, the Majority Leader, Demian Cheme, thanked God and the state working committee of PDP for finding him worthy of the position and pledged his commitment to the job, while asking for the help of God to enable him do well in his new position.

In a remark, Minority Leader, Bem Mngutyo promised to discharge his duties effectively without being confrontational.

“As the minority leader of the House, l would work to bring balance to the House and I will be objective in offering useful advice to the majority party for the overall interest of Benue people,” Mngutyo said.