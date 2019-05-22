<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Women leader of the Benue State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Mrs Victoria Akire has died.

According to a statement signed by the state Chairman of the Party, Abba Yaro, Akire’s death occurred after a brief illness early hours of Wednesday.

The statement, was made available to newsmen by the acting Publicity Secretary of the Party, James Ornguga, added that “until her death, Akire was the Woman Leader, All Progressives Congress (APC), Benue State.”

Yaro, while commiserating with the deceased family over the loss, disclosed that details of the burial arrangement would be announced later.