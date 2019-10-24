<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has inaugurated the state’s Steering Committee on the National Health Insurance Scheme, NHIS, to enable the state access the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund established by the Federal Government.

Inaugurating the committee yesterday in Makurdi, the governor noted that the induction would enable the state access the sum of N1.7 billion which would be disbursed to the Benue State Health Insurance Agency and the state Primary Health Care Board since the state had already paid the counterpart fund of N100million.

He urged members of the committee to study the operational guidelines of the Basic Health Care Provision Fund to ensure that the people of the state had access to healthcare services.

He said, “as a state, we have fully embraced the Basic Healthcare Provision scheme with a view to supporting the effective delivery of Primary Healthcare Services and provision of Basic Minimum Package of health services as well as Emergency Medical Treatment for all Nigerians.”

He stated that members of the committee were pacesetters who would build the foundation for the success of primary health and other associated social services in the state.

The Governor cautioned the committee members and other government officials against pilfering public funds warning that he would not hesitate to hand anyone found wanting to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

Responding on behalf of members, Chairman of the committee and Commissioner of Health and Human Services, Dr Sunday Elaigyu said they would do their best to justify the confidence reposed in them by the Governor.

Members of the committee include Mr Agwaza Iorkpiligh, Apirtyu Ayaka, Moses Tor Leva, Mr Matthew Uyina, Dr Bem Ageda, Anthony Egwu, Joshua Otulu, Mohammed Laja, Dr Philip Eche and Grace Ngaji.