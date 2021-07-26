Benin Republic bars media, supporters from Sunday Igboho’s trial

Journalists and supporters of Chief Sunday Adeyemo, the Yoruba Nation activist popularly known Sunday Igboho, have been barred from witnessing his trial.

Igboho’s supporters had been in court as early as 7:30am on Monday, anticipating the arrival of the Yoruba youth leader, who has been in detention since Thursday.

There was, however, no sign of Igboho. Many detainees were brought to court for hearing in minibuses, but none of those buses had Igboho in them.

His trial was scheduled for 10am on Monday.

A source within the courts, however, told an online medium that Igboho had been brought to court earlier than anyone else to avoid the possibility of any drama or clash.

The court staffer added that Igboho was now at the “phase of law enforcement” in the court, and was currently indoors with the prosecutor in charge.

Igboho’s cleric, Idris Oladejo, also confirmed to newsmen that his friend, whom he “had been fasting and praying for, is in court”.

A Beninese monarch who came to court to support Igboho was sighted sitting outside the courtroom.

Police officers, Igboho’s supporters, other detainees and journalists were outside anticipating information from the prosecutor’s office.

Igboho’s lawyer was also seen going in and out of the chamber.