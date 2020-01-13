<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Oba of Benin, His Royal Majesty, Oba Ewuare II, has called for the establishment of a befitting memorial site in honour of Oba Ovonramwen in Calabar City, the Cross River State Capital.

Recal that Oba Ovonramwen N’gbasi was exiled to Calabar in 1897 by the British Imperialists during the invasion of the Benin Kingdom where he later joined his ancestors in 1914.

The Benin Monarch stated this during a thank-you visit to the Obong of Calabar, His Eminence Edidem Ekpo Okon Abasi Otu V at the weekend.

He pointed out that the proposed Oba Ovonramwen memorial site would no doubt highlight the impact and significance the colonial authority had on the people’s indigent cultures and traditions, adding that such site would become a guide and educational resource for Nigerians as well as the people of the World.

“Your Eminence, distinguished ladies and gentlemen, I am here in Calabar today first to follow the footsteps of my father who came on a thank-you tour after his coronation.

“Secondly, to honour the memory of my great-great-grandfather, our father, Omo N’Oba Ovonramwen and strengthen the brotherly relation and close affinity of our people, therefore, we must give all gratitude to God Almighty, the geometrician of the universe for making today’s visit possible.

“The people of Benin and Calabar have a rich history and affinity that has not only been defined by trade and shared Co-existence. We believe that the choice destination in 1897 being Calabar was no mere coincidence.

“We are aware of the reception and hospitality accorded to our father in those days which we shall not forget.”

“In this regard, we like to propose for the establishment of a befitting memorial site in honour of our father, Omo N’Oba Ovonramwen. We would like to request the Cross River State Government to donate a piece of land for this memorial project.

“This memorial site can also highlight the impact and significance of the colonial authority had on our indigent cultures and traditions and become a guide and educational resource for Nigerians as well as all people of the world, including the generations unborn to be educated and enlightened on the impact of our contact with the Western World,” Oba Ewuare II stated.





Oba Ewuare II, however, underscored the importance of the traditional institution in Nigeria, maintaining that it is the bastion of Socio-Cultural Values and Morals of contemporary society.

He noted that it is primarily important that the custodians of the tradition and cultures of the people are united to guide Statutory governing authorities towards bringing good governance and quality livelihood to the people.

While noting that the people of Cross River State and Calabar are known for peaceful nature hospitality, the revered Benin Monarch said he was informed that Edo people resident in Calabar are carrying out their daily businesses and activities in peace, productive and enabling environment, hence he thanked the Cross River State Government, Obong as well as the people of the state.

He enumerated some of his achievements recorded thus far to include the abolishment of the negative activities of the Community Development Association (CDA) in and Human Trafficking in Edo State, which has received a global commendation from various countries in the world as well as Nigeria.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Obong of Calabar, Edidem Ekpo Okon Abasi Otu V commended Oba Ewuare II for the visit, describing it as historical.

Edidem Abasi Otu V said the coming of the Oba and his entourage was a demonstration of a show of solidarity and love to the traditional institution in Nigeria.

He said: “History has been made for you to come and pay a thank you visit after your coronation. You are not a visitor in any way and this is very unique in our culture.

“I can tell you that the Efik Kingdom would be very happy that this history and re-enactment would continue.

“Your coming would restore the traditional glory and the old relationship between the Benin and Efik kingdoms.”

The Oba of Benin paid a courtesy call on the governor of Cross River State, Prof. Ben Ayade on Sunday, just as himself and his powerful entourage are expected to leave for Port Harcourt in continuation of the thank-you tour today Monday.

The high point of the visit was the presentation of a special masquerade and a bag containing chewing sticks, which symbolises the traditional culture of the Efik people.