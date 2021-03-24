



The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, has called for better welfare and equipment for the Nigerian Army to ensure effective service delivery.

Oba Ewuare made the call in Benin on Tuesday when the General Officer Commanding 2 Division, Ibadan, Maj.-Gen. G.U Chibusi visited him.

The traditional ruler said that the wave of crime and violence in some parts of the country required renewed commitment by President Muhammadu Buhari’s regime.

“The army needs to be retooled with modern military equipment. They need better welfare to perform effectively.

“There is a need for an enhanced salary, functional insurance, and housing schemes for the personnel.





“These will serve to boost their morale. It will encourage them to show more commitment in the fight against insecurity,” said the monarch.

The Benin monarch urged security agencies to remain committed to their call to protect the lives and property, pointing out that they should work with Nigerians to succeed in their duty.

Oba of Benin added, “You need to strengthen your synergy and cooperation. We must work together to stamp our insecurity in the country.”

Earlier, Maj.-Gen Chibisi said his visit was part of the routine monitoring exercise of formations under the division.