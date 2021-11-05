Bells university installs ex-Gombe governor as chancellor

The Bells University of Technology, Ota, Ogun, on Thursday, installed a former Gombe Governor, Dr Ibrahim Dankwambo, as the third Chancellor of the institution.

The Pro-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Bart Nnaji, made this known as the 13th Convocation Lecture of the institution.

Newsmen report that the lecture has, as its theme: “Making Science a Paradigm for Development: The Perspective of Science Diplomacy.”

Nnaji said that Dankwambo had been approved after the expiration of the two terms of the second Chancellor, the late Dr Ahmed Joda.

The pro-chancellor congratulated Dankwambo on his new appointment and wished him success in all his endeavours.

In his opening address, Dankwambo commended former President Olusegun Obasanjo for finding him worthy of being installed as the third chancellor of the institution.

The former governor promised to do everything within his power to use his wealth of experience to deliver on his mandate.

He congratulated the stakeholders as well as parents and guardians who were celebrating the successes of their children and wards.

Dankwambo advised the graduating students to uphold these virtues and remain, worthy ambassadors of the university, wherever they found themselves.

In his convocation lecture, Director-General, Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), Prof. Eghosa Osaghae, stressed the need for Nigeria to harness science in order to make technical advancement and progress.

Osaghae also said any nation that refused to embrace science would be lagging behind, as it had become an eye-opener to the world.

“It is able to subject the unknown to known, as science is about solving problems,” he said.

Osaghae, a Political Scientist, emphasised the need for the country to choose, develop and strengthen the science that was in line with people’s cultures, ethos and values.