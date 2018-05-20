Miss Irene Onwuka, Ex-Miss Ambassador for Peace (MAFP) 2013, said over 2,500 school children, drawn from different background are expected in the Federal Capital Territory for a National Children Peace Concert on May 27.

She told newsmen on Friday in Abuja that the event is an initiative of Queen Irene Onwuka Peace Foundation (QIOP) to mark the 2018 Children’s Day.

According to her, the Foundation, which is her humanitarian initiative, was set to preach the message of peaceful co-existence among Nigerians through children, as part of its ‘Peace Education Campaign’.

“Nigerian children want to advocate for peace with one voice, calling on their parents and leaders that they want to grow up and fulfil their dreams in a peaceful and united country.

“This is not just about having fun as usual because 2500 school children will gather at the International Conference Centre with the core message of peace, love and unity.

“These children know about the different challenges threatening the peace across Nigeria, so they are coming out from every tribe, religion and background to advocte for peace using songs, poem recitations, drama and other performances.

“Parents would hear their children speak bare their minds if they actually fill secure with the reports of destructions of lives and properties going on every day in Nigeria,” she said.

Onwuka explained that the ‘peace concert’ with the theme: ”The Nigerian Children Advocating for Peace, Unity and Love”, was scheduled to hold in the nation’s capital because it connotes unity in diversity.

She added that the Federal Capital Territory Administration was partnering with QIOP Foundation in holding the children’s peace fiesta in the territory.

According to her, to reflect the message of tolerance irrespective of religion, and tribal differences, students were drawn from both private and public schools from the FCT and other states.

“There is no discrimination, children are coming from the North, South, East and West of Nigeria, from public and private schools, from rural and urban areas.

“It is high time we began to build the consciousness of being a Nigerian void of tribal and religious sentiments.

“When we teach our children the importance of tribal and religious tolerance, then a peaceful and unity Nigeria of our dreams will be guaranteed,” she said.

The Miss Ambassador explained that cultural songs, poems and other performances on peace advocacy would be presented by the children.

Onwuka added that relevant stakeholders and civil society groups, in collaboration with IOP Foundation, would present educational materials, and scholarships to indigent students at the event.

She explained that the Honourable Minister of the FCT Mohammed Bello and other stakeholders, especially in the education sector, would speak to the children.

She added that top artists, within and outside the Territory, would be present to entertain the students.