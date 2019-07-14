<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A yet-to-be identified Bureau De Change operator in Aba, the commercial nerve of Abia State has been reportedly kidnapped by unknown gunmen.

The incident, our reporter gathered, happened at Okpu-Umuobo in Osisioma LGA off the commercial city.

The kidnapped victim is said to be a newly married man believed to be taking the pregnant wife home after medical check-up.

A source within the area told our reporter that there is upsurge of kidnapping incidences in the area as many had fallen victim of the activities of the hoodlums.

”Aro Ngwa, Osogwa is their headquarters. There is nothing that the boys there are doing apart from riding Okada and kidnapping. They are suspected to be behind this. The guy wedded three months ago. he is into exchange.

“How can somebody be honking and flashing light for you at night and you parked. This thing happened around some minutes to 8.

“He said that he thought it was his landlord flashing him light and he slowed to allow him park before him because he planned going out early the next morning.

“That is the exact time that the landlord comes back from the market. The incident happened one pole to his house.

“At Okpu Umuobo, you don’t drive into the area with flashy car at night, you can only go there with shuttle.

“The guys have contacted the family and they are demanding for five million.

“We learnt that somebody paid some money into his account that he wants to move to China. His office is inside the town.

“He is still a young man and supposed to be smart. He was with the wife who is pregnant. He took her to where she had gone for treatment and was on their way back when the incident happened.

“They slapped the wife and dragged him out of the car. They abandoned his car and left with the guy in an SUV.

“You know that they don’t go with the victim’s car because of tracking. So, what they do is that they might rob someone of his or her and used same for an operation after which they sell it off or burn the car in some instance if they noticed that they were being tracked. The guy was driving Lexus 300,” the source stated.