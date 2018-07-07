Tobi Bakre, BBNaija Season 3 alumnus a.k.a TOBO G, is celebrating the World Chocolate Day with his fans as a comical character, ‘Chocolate in Chief’ in Lagos on Saturday.

World Chocolate Day, an annual observance that occurs globally on July 7, is usually celebrated with large consumption of chocolate and appreciation of the significance of the food substance.

According to Healthline.com, dark chocolate has seven health benefits including Powerful Source of Antioxidants, Improve Blood Flow and Lower Blood Pressure, Raises HDL and Protects LDL from Oxidation, may Reduce Heart Disease Risk ,may Protect Your Skin From the Sun and could Improve Brain Function.

Tobi was seen interacting with his fans a chocolate glazed doughnut tasting event organised by Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, Inc. an American doughnut company based in Lagos.

Sharing live details of the event, they wrote @Krispykremeng, “The chocolate in Chief @tobibakre is live at Krispy Kreme, Victoria Island.

“#WorldChocolateDay just got turned up to the power of Chocolate glazed doughnut,” they wrote.

Fans had the opportunity to share chocolate pastry gleefully with Tobi as well engage in games and discussions with background music lighting up the atmosphere.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Tobi, who is a fitness enthusiast and photographer, will be holding his photography exhibition later in 2018.