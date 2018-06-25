Alex Asogwa a.k.a Alex Unusual, 3rd runner up BBNaija season 3, has urged young women to pursue and make their dreams and aspirations a reality.

She gave the advice at the weekend in Lagos at the “Dialogues and Cocktails 1.0’; a Real talk, Mentorship, Job and Networking programme for women between ages 18-40, organised by 360 Woman Africa.

Alex, who spoke on the topic: ‘Road to Discovery: How real can it get,’’ advised participants to dream big and never let anyone or circumstances define them.

“You are never a failure except you make yourself one. Failure is when you quit trying. Keep pushing: You should always find a way to be a better version of you,” she said.

Alex, noted that the road to discovery was not easy, and advised participants to “put only the needed pressure on themselves and do away with the overdose’’.

Other speakers included Human Resource (HR) expert, Felicia Odumosu, and media expert, Ayo Mairo-Eze.

Below are some of the reactions to her speech:

@Engee_china wrote, “Good job by Alex. I pray she gets more engaged to deliver similar things.”

@Shazntaka said, “Alex is a good motivational speaker. I like her positive attitude.”

@Cohnseefy wrote, “@alexunusual I was inspired today. Gracias!

@Oluwakemithomas wrote, “@alexunusual beauty and brain.:ull of wisdom. Winners never quit but keep pushing on my people.”

Alex, who is a dancer, writer and speaker, recently thrilled fans at her first hosting gig in Port Harcourt at the ‘Elevated Concert’ alongside respected media presenter Olisa Adibua.