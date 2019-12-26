<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Big Brother Nigeria Season Four housemates Gedoni Ekpata and Khafi Kareem have taken their romance to the ultimate level: they are getting married.

The two lovebirds on Christmas Day agreed to marry, following in the footsteps of Season Three housemates, Bam Bam (Oluwabamike Olawumi) and Teddy A (Tope Adenibuyan)

Khafi posted the good news on Instagram, with a photo of the lovers locked in a bearhug, with Khafi holding a paper sign: “I said Yes”.

“Oh, and I got the best Christmas gift ever”, Khafi wrote from Cape Verde, adding the hashtag #MrsEkpataloading.

Twitter and Instagram are already agog with the news, with many wishing them a happy union.