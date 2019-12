Big Brother Nigeria Season Four housemates Gedoni Ekpata and Khafi Kareem have taken their romance to the ultimate level: they are getting married.

The two lovebirds on Christmas Day agreed to marry, following in the footsteps of Season Three housemates, Bam Bam (Oluwabamike Olawumi) and Teddy A (Tope Adenibuyan)

Khafi posted the good news on Instagram, with a photo of the lovers locked in a bearhug, with Khafi holding a paper sign: “I said Yes”.

“Oh, and I got the best Christmas gift ever”, Khafi wrote from Cape Verde, adding the hashtag #MrsEkpataloading.

Twitter and Instagram are already agog with the news, with many wishing them a happy union.