BBNaija: Why I chose to join US Army – Pere

Former Big Brother Naija season six housemate, Pere, has revealed why he joined the American army instead of joining the Nigerian army.

Pere disclosed this in an interview with LegitNG, stating that it wasn’t a planned decision but an opportunity came up to join the army came up while he was in the United States.

He said, “Being the adventurous guy that I am, I decide to take hold of the opportunity and decided to do it. It wasn’t a passion of mine to join any military in the first place, so I had no idea of anything military.

“If an opportunity had come up for me to join the Nigerian military while I was in here, I would do it. But the opportunity came while I was in America and I was like hey! It just fell on my laps.”