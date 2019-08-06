<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

BBNaija organisers have added another twist in the ‘Pepper Dem’ edition.

The host of the Big Brother show, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, made the announcement on Monday night.

The housemates were divided into two different teams named ‘The Icons’ and ‘Cruisetopia’ to compete in Big Brother Naija challenges rather than being nominated for eviction as usual.

They were made to pick one armband from a drum that contained red and green armbands after which, they were asked to wear it and proceed promptly to the box with the matching colour of the armband.

This new twist means all the housemates will henceforth play all the Big Brother Naija games in their selected Teams.

‘Team Cruisetopia’ consists of Diane, Esther, Gedoni, Jackye, Joe, Mercy, Mike, Seyi, Venita while ‘The Icons’ are Cindy, Elozonam, Enkay, Frodd, Ike, Khafi, Omashola, Sir Dee and Tacha.

The housemates are not allowed to change camps and team challenges will be designed to reward the winning team and punish the losing team.

‘Pepper Dem’ housemates will no longer have the usual nomination process of putting up fellow housemates up, instead they will be having nomination challenges.

The losing team of the nomination challenge will automatically have all the team members up for possible eviction, which also affects the wager task.

The winning team will have weekly supplies, while the losing team will have nothing.