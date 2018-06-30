The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has reported that fake news circulating in the social media is fuelling the farmers/herdsmen crises in Nigeria.

In the report by the media organisation, it stated that “fake pictures circulating on social media which users are falsely claiming depict inter-communal violence are inflaming already high tensions in Nigeria.”

The international media outfit, specifically made reference to repellent images circulating in the social media which the originators purportedly claimed were from recent violence in Jos, Plateau.

“A gruesome image of a woman face down in a pool of blood with a gaping shoulder wound is purported to be from the recent attacks.

“It has hundreds of retweets on Twitter, but it first appeared on the internet in 2011 in a story about domestic violence in Nigeria.

“Another image appears to show half a dozen people that were killed in the attacks.

“On closer inspection it becomes clear that the picture was not taken in Nigeria, and is actually the scene of a 2015 traffic accident in the Dominican Republic.

“They are both too graphic for us to display and were accompanied by highly inflammatory comments.”

The BBC further made reference to an unverifiable reports by media organisations in the country which further aggravated the crises.

“Earlier this week, major Nigerian news outlets ran a story claiming that Danladi Ciroma, a leader of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, said the attacks in Plateau were revenge for the loss of 300 cows.

“Since these cows were not found, no-one should expect peace in the areas,” Mr Circoma is reported to have said.

Ciroma had refuted the report and the media organisation had reportedly tendered apology.