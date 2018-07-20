Mr. Nimibofa Ayawei, the Executive Chairman, Bayelsa State Board of Internal Revenue, has said that the state government was maximising its electronic-based revenue collection platform to boost its internally generated revenue.

Ayawei stated this while receiving a 14-seater Toyota bus from the management of Access Bank Plc during a brief ceremony in Yenagoa.

He said the replacement of the cash-based tax payment system with the automated revenue collection system was responsible for the rise in the internally generated revenue profile of the state to N1 billion monthly.

He said that the state’s monthly internally generated revenue was about N300million before the revenue collection reforms, which started in 2017, brought it to the N1 billion thresholds.

Ayawei said, “We are reaping the rewards of the recent re-engineering of the revenue collection process and deployment of electronic payment platforms that capture the funds accruing to the state.

“We have since abolished the cash payments and this has been responsible for the increased revenue. We leveraged on the expertise of our lead bankers, Access Bank, which today is donating a bus to boost our operations.

“We feel encouraged by the gesture and express gratitude to the bank; we know that other financial institutions would follow shortly.”

Bayelsa’s monthly internally generated revenue hit a peak of N1.3 billion in October 2017, months after the government discarded the cash-based revenue collection system.

Mr. Kakiri Flint, Access Bank’s Relationship Manager, Public Sector, Yenagoa Branch, said the gesture was part of the bank’s social obligations to improve the revenue drive of the Bayelsa State government.

He said that the bank had deployed its expertise and provided technical support to the blockage of leakages in the revenue collection system.

“We have a history of relationship that dates back to 2006 and we have made progress.

“We played a role in the use of biometrics in the payroll which also led to the substantial reduction in the state’s wage bill from over N6 billion to the current figure of about N3.8 billion.

“The donation of the bus today is meant to ease the work of the Bayelsa Board of Internal Revenue as well as part of our corporate social responsibility,” Flint said.