



Bayelsa State Government said it was undertaking an upgrade of primary healthcare facilities in rural areas, assuring residents that the referral hospitals in all the eight local government areas of the state would be fully functional by the end of this year.

The state Deputy Governor, Mr Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, gave the assurance during a meeting with traditional rulers from the Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area in Government House, Yenagoa, on Saturday.

He also noted that the government would hold a health summit this week to streamline the state’s policies in the sector for enhanced healthcare delivery system.

Ewhrudjakpo in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Mr Doubara Atasi, said the Governor Douye Diri administration had placed premium on primary healthcare delivery in order to promote the wellbeing of rural dwellers.

He told the monarchs that the referral hospital in Kolokuma/Opokuma council area was already operational, urging the people to avail themselves of the services provided by the facility.





On the issue of security, the deputy governor restated the need for traditional rulers to complement government efforts at taking proactive security measures to sustain the existing peace and security across the communities in the state.

He urged the monarchs and other community leaders to collaborate in devising ways and means of profiling visitors coming into their communities in order to forestall a breakdown of law and order in their domains.

Ewhrudjakpo stressed that it had become imperative for people to be vigilant in view of the heightened insecurity in the country, noting that where there is a breach of peace they should immediately notify the authorities for necessary action.

In their remarks, the monarch of Kolokuma, King Onya Mozi Agara and his Opokuma counterpart, King Aranka Collins, commended the state government for engaging community leaders on a local government by local government basis.