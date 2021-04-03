



Bayelsa State Government spent a whopping N7.99billion for the payment of salary of civil servants in the months of January and February 2021.

Commissioner for Finance, Mr Maxwell Ebibai, said this during the income and expenditure briefing for the two months in Yenagoa, the state capital.

He said that out of the figure, the government expended N4bn in January and N3.99bn in the month of February as civil servants’ wage bill.

According to him, political appointees collected N325m and N307m in January and February, respectively, totaling N623m for the two months.

Ebibai also said that gratuity payment for pensioners gulped a total of N350m for the two months with N150m paid in January and N200m in February.

While the state received a total gross receipts of N9.4b from the Federation Account in January, that of February stood at 19.1bn.





Despite the challenge of huge wage bill, Ebibai said the government had no plan to retrench workers but would rather seek alternative sources of revenue to shore up its finances.

The finance commissioner, however, noted that the cost of running government had become highly challenging as the state was contending with dwindling federal revenues coupled with low internally generated revenue.

Rationalising the administration’s basis for the non-retrenchment of workers, he said: “The state government is not considering rightsizing or downsizing the workforce. Cost cutting is not always the first solution to solving our problems. The first approach is to look for additional income.

“If you consider our salary figures, the cost of running this government is a big challenge. But if you look at the extraordinary figures and capital projects expenditure, you would notice that our government is focused and we are ensuring that such extraordinary funds are dedicated to capital projects.”