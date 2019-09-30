The plot to impeach the Speaker of the Bayelsa Assembly, Tonye Emmanuel Isenah, has thickened following his refusal to step down against the directive of Governor Seriake Dickson and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders.

The Speaker of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Mr. Tonye Isenah, has been impeached.

The Bayelsa State House of Assembly was on Monday invaded by hoodlums and started shooting indiscriminately.

The violence follows an alleged attempt by a faction of the house to impeach Isenah who is expected to resign today following pressure mounted on him by some Peoples Democratic Party leaders to quit his position ahead of the November 16th governorship election.

