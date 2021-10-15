Bayelsa schools to resume October 25 for new academic session

The Bayelsa State Government on Friday announced October 25, 2021, as the resumption date for the 2021/2022 academic session by public and private primary and secondary schools in the state.

The permanent secretary, Ministry of Education, Christopher Ewhrudjakpo, announced this in a statement he issued in Yenagoa on behalf of the Commissioner for Education, Gentle Emelah.

He said the decision was taken upon critical evaluation of the flood situation in the state, which had not been devastating.

Christopher said, “The date of resumption of all schools in the state both public and private primary and secondary schools for the 2021/2022 academic session is Monday, 25 October 2021.”

The statement warned proprietors of private schools who are in the habit of altering government-approved academic calendars to desist from such practice as it would no longer be condoned.

It urged stakeholders in the education sector to adhere strictly to the public safety regulations against the COVID-19 and its variants.