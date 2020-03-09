<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The decision to request a loan facility of N2.9billion for the purchase of vehicles has been defended by Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa state.

According to the governor, the money was meant to purchase vehicles for senior government officials, members of the House of Assembly and Judges in the state.

He disclosed this when he met with journalists in Lagos recently. Going further, he insisted that the process of securing the loan is transparent.





The party described the decision by the governor, his deputy, and other top government functionaries to purchase the cars as “scandalous, unsympathetic and ungodly.”

According to the party, Diri was insensitive to the plights of the state civil servants because it came at a time civil servants and pensioners in the state have not been paid.

It added that the plan was a continuation of the frivolities of the PDP government of Governor Dickson.