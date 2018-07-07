The Bayelsa State Police Commissioner, Mr. Don Awunah, has decorated 83 personnel of the State Police Command elevated to different ranks.

Five officers were promoted from the post of Superintendent to Chief Superintendent of Police, 14 Assistant Superintendent of Police were lifted to the rank of Chief Superintendent of Police.(CSP).

Also promoted to the position of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) 16 Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP). And 47 Police Inspectors were elevated to the rank Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP).

The Area Commander of the Ekeremor Divisional Command, Moses Tell Isua was promoted from the rank of Chief Supretendent of Police to Assistant Commissioner of Police.

Decorating the officers at the Police Officers Mess in Yenagoa, the state Police Commissioner, Mr. Don Awunah, said the promotion exercise was nation wide as directed by the Inspector General of Police.

He asserted that in the history of the Nigerian police, the present Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris had made the highest number of promotions.

He thanked the IGP for finding men of his command worthy of promotion.

Awunah, while appreciating the support of the Eminent Persons Forum led by Chief Robert Enoa and members of the Police community Relations Committee (PCRC) headed by Chief Earnest Samuel, called on the newly promoted officers to see their elevation as a professional clarion call to service.

“This promotion exercise is not just for you to decorate your shoulders. It is a symbol of authority.

“This promotion must be appreciated from the context of institutional recognition, motivation for rededication and selfless commitment to duty for greater performance.

“Promotion is the hallmark of any professional reward system. You should see it as an inspiration. You should see it as a source of strength”, he said.

