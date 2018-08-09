A new Commissioner of Police, Austin Iwar, has been posted to head the Bayelsa State Police Command after four weeks of vacancy.

The deployment of Police Commissioner Austin Iwar is coming after series of four postings that were faulted by the State Government accusing the Police hierarchy of playing politics with the postings.

The Bayelsa State Police Command through its spokesman, Asimin Butswat confirmed in a statement issued in Yenagoa that Mr. Austin Iwar has been posted to take over from Mr. Don Awunah as Commissioner of Police in the state.

The former Police Commissioner, Don Awunah, has been redeployed to CP Border Patrol, Force Headquarters Abuja.

The new Commissioner of Police, Austin Iwar assumed duty yesterday at the State Police Command.

Iwar, until his present posting, he was the Commissioner of Police Kaduna State Command. He is a dogged crime fighter, a disciplinarian and a professional Police Officer, who has served in various commands and formations in various capacities.

The Command, by this announcement, solicits the cooperation and partnership of the good and well-meaning people of Bayelsa State, to accord the new Commissioner of Police, the necessary support to discharge his duties of maintaining law and order in the State.