The Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, Worldwide has warned politicians in Bayelsa State against resorting to violence, following the Supreme Court ruling which declared Douye Diri as governor.

IYC said desperate politicians bent on causing chaos due to the Supreme Court ruling should desist in the interest of the state and the entire Niger Delta region.

Recall that the apex court had sacked David Lyon of the All Progressives Congress, APC, as the Governor-Elect of Bayelsa State while declaring Diri as winner of the election.

Diri was subsequently sworn-in as governor of the state.

Following Diri’s emergence, IYC alleged that some aggrieved politicians were planning a coordinated attack of oil installations in the state.

In a statement by its Secretary-General, Alfred Kemepado, the council urged those aggrieved to seek democratic procedures rather than resorting to violence.

The statement reads: “If any person or party feels aggrieved by the Supreme court judgments that consequently made Sen. Douye Diri Governor, such persons should approach the courts for redress or seek political solutions rather than indulge in any unlawful activity that could endanger life and property in any part of Ijaw land.





“All Ijaws are equal and have the right to aspire to become anything in Ijaw land. The IYC warns against incitement of the state and the region to violence because of politics, stressing that politicians are less than one percent of the population of ijaws who go about their lawful businesses daily.

“We also warn some persons to desist from activities that could put the state and the region in a bad light. Any person or group of persons, who make themselves available for paid violence in the Niger Delta is totally on the wrong side of history.

“We want to also caution the political class and paymasters of instability to desist forthwith as their selfish plots and activities are known to all.

“We stress that instead of plotting instability for the state because of self serving political ambitions, everybody should come together to build a more peaceful and prosperous Bayelsa State”.