Bayelsa State Governor Seriake Dickson has signed into law the State House of Assembly Service financial autonomy bill and the Legislative Funds Management ( Amendment) bill.

The signing ceremony which had in attendance, members of the House of Assembly led by the Speaker, Rt Hon. Monday Oboluo-Bobou, took place yat the Governor’s office, Yenagoa.

The governor in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Fidelis Soriwei, said the financial autonomy granted the legislative arm of government would enhance optimal performance without any undue interference from other arms of government.

Governor Dickson, who also signed into law, the Legislative Funds Management (Amendment) Law 2019, said Bayelsa has joined the league of other transparent democratic states promoting and deepening Nigeria’s democracy.

He stressed that the autonomy granted both the Legislature and Judiciary in the state would, henceforth, enable the two arms of government carry out their duties without interference and promote checks and balances with separation of powers.

The Bayelsa Chief Executive disclosed that the Assembly would be assigned the sum of 5 million naira to manage its affairs without recourse to the Executive and enjoined the Speaker and members to be self-accounting.

Governor Dickson lauded the leadership and members of the Assembly for their hard work and sacrifice while expressing hope that the Assembly would continue to be stable and a beacon of hope for the people even as the end of his tenure as governor gradually draws closer.

He said the heads of the other arms of government in the state henceforth need not come cap in hand to the Executive to get what is due them while also calling for the respect of the independence and autonomy of the legislature and judiciary.

Speaker of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Monday Obolo-Bobou, said he was elated to present the House of Assembly Service Law Bill 2019 as it would give effect to the autonomy granted the Assembly.

He said that by the signing of the bills into law, the different directorates of the civil service of the House of Assembly are now complete and they can now function well.