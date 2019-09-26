Bayelsa State governor, Mr. Seriake Dickson, on Thursday effected a minor cabinet reshuffle in his administration.
According to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Fidelis Soriwei, the Commissioner for Environment, Mr. Ebipatei Apaingolo, has been moved to the Ministry of Youth Development.
It said the Commissioner for Youth Development, Mr. Udengs Eradiri, will now be in charge of the Ministry of Environment.
Eradiri is a former President of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC).
The statement also said that Dickson also assigned Mr. Churson Obosi to the newly-created Ministry of Non-Governmental Organisations, Cooperative and Diaspora Affairs.
It added that all appointments were with immediate affect.
