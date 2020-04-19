<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State has imposed a five-day dusk to dawn curfew across the state as part of measures to prevent the Covid-19 pandemic in the state.

In a statement signed by Freston Akpor, Permanent Secretary Ministry of Information and Orientation and Bayelsa Task Force On Covid-19, the state government said the curfew which takes effect from today, Sunday, April 19, 2020, will restrict movements between seven o’clock in the evening to six o’clock in the morning.

“The five days curfew is part proactive measures initiated to further reinforce the ban on social gatherings, particularly night clubs, beer palour, bar and nocturnal worship activities to enhance social distancing.





“The curfew will be observed across the state and security personnel have been placed on high alert to ensure compliance” the state warned

In a related development, the Bayelsa state Covid-19 Task force also today, Sunday April 19, started the demolition of Makeshift shops along the Swali Market road and other illegal structures around the market in Yenagoa to enforce the Social Distancing at the market area.

Speaking to Journalists during the demolition exercise, the Chairman State Covid-19 implementation committee Dr. Inodu Apoko, said Government has engaged the traders on the need for them to occupy the 600 lockup shops inside the market to create more space at the market during this period but they refused.