The Bayelsa State Government has read the riot act to those engaged in gunrunning in the state and warned such persons to desist from the unwholesome activity or they would face the full wrath of the law.

Deputy Governor Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo gave the warning while addressing the chiefs and people of Peretoru community in the Ekeremor Local Government Area of the state during a resumed meeting in the Government House, Yenagoa, on Saturday.

Among those also present at the meeting were the representatives of the state Command of Nigeria Police, Department of State Services (DSS) and Joint Task Force (JTF).

A statement on Sunday by the deputy governor’s Senior Special Assistant on Media, Mr Doubara Atasi, said the meeting was part of ongoing efforts by the state government to resolve the leadership tussle between two factions over the chairmanship of Peretoru Community Development Committee (CDC).

According to him, the warning became imperative in view of rumours pertaining to stockpiling of arms in some communities, including Peretoru.

He advised parties in disputes or individuals whose rights might have been violated in any form not to resort to self-help by taking the laws into their hands but rather approach the law courts for justice.

Ewhrudjakpo said the Governor Douye Diri-led administration would leave no stone unturned in its determination to maintain and improve on the prevailing security in the state.





He, therefore, cautioned gunrunners and their sponsors who are hell-bent on causing chaos and instability in communities to turn a new leaf, stressing that government would not hesitate to wield the big stick against such criminal elements.

The deputy governor said, “I want to tell everybody from Peretoru community that the capacity of government should not be tested by any individual or group. I’m saying this because of the reports at our disposal.

“This government will not allow anybody to pile up arms in our communities for the purposes of destroying our communities. If anybody thinks he has some support from anywhere, we will move against that person and his sponsor.

“This government has that capacity. So, take this warning seriously. If you know, you have one godfather or ‘juju-father’ anywhere that is encouraging you to stockpile firearms, we must come for you.

“The idea of people taking to arms at the slightest provocation has to stop in this state. You must know that we are a government. If your rights are breached, you go to court.”

The statement quoted the paramount ruler of Peretorugbene Federated Community, Chief Timi Odikeme, the President of its Welfare Association, Mr Famous Daunemughan, as also giving insight into the remote and immediate causes of the crisis rocking the community.