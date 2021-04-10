



The chairman of the Directorate for Project Monitoring and Evaluation, Mr Ebiye Tarabina, has charged contractors handling Bayelsa state government projects to execute their contract jobs according to standard and specifications.

He gave the directive during an inspection tour of ongoing projects in the state weekend.

According to him, the era of contractors cutting corners and deliver substandard jobs are over as the directorate will spare no effort in ensuring that contractors keep to contractual agreements.

The chairman noted that Governor Douye Diri was committed to the completion of all ongoing projects on schedule, charged contractors handling the various projects in the state to expedite action.

He said “the projects were largely embarked upon to align the state with the league of cities with world-class infrastructures thus making Bayelsa be reckoned with other developed states.





“The gains of the investments of the present administration in provisions of critical infrastructure would soon be positively felt on a large scale in all sectors.”

At the Yenagoa–Oporoma road, the chairman lauded the firm handling the project, CCECC, for the pace of work noting that the project was strategic and upon completion would lead to the accelerated development of the state.

An indigene of the Oporoma community, Mr Daniel Brazil, who is also an employee of the company stated that the project would impact positively the socio-economic status of the Oporoma community and Southern Ijaw at large.

He commended the efforts of Governor Douye Diri for the project aimed at completing ongoing projects and expressed his appreciation to the chairman of the directorate for the project inspection tour to ensure compliance by contractors.

Projects inspected during the tour include the Nembe unity bridge, the Bayelsa media complex, Ekeki, Igbogene-Tombia road and Yenagoa/Oporoma road.