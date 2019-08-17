<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Bayelsa State government says it spent N79.7m on corps members serving in the state in the last four months.

The state Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Maxwell Ebibai, disclosed this in Yenagoa at a press briefing to intimate the indigenes about government’s incomes and expenditures for the months of June and July.

The commissioner also announced that within the period, the state government also gave N16.2m bail-out funds to eight local government areas of the state to settle backlogs of salaries.

Ebiabie explained that the total money received from the Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) for the month of June was N11.785bn.