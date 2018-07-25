The Bayelsa State Government, on Wednesday, said it had spent more than N70 billion to provide qualitative education through the introduction of a new school system in the state.

The Commissioner for Education, Jonathan Obuebite, made this disclosure in a statement signed by his media aide, Ambrose Asomai, while addressing executives of All Nigerian Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools in Yenagoa.

He lauded some principals in the state schools for instilling the right values in their students and coaching them well enough to represent the state in different competitions.

Obuebite said the quality of the new system was glaring in a recent quiz and essay competition, which Master Stephen-Gow Agbaeriworio, a student of Ijaw National Academy, emerged 4th among the 36 states of the federation.

Also, Ayemieye Tamara-Ifie of Government Girls Secondary School, Kaiama, emerged 2nd in the competition.

He said: “As a government, we are proud of what we have been able to achieve so far but we are also aware that we still have a lot to do, and we will not fail to do all that we have promised to do.

“You know that it is not in the nature of the governor to make a promise and not fulfill it; for you the principals, you have been supportive.”

Obuebite called on the ANCOPSS executives to regularly engage their members and ensure they do the right thing, so as not to ruin the investment so far made.

He said: “I don’t care attitude to work and involvement in any act that is detrimental to the school and the state will no longer be tolerated.”

According to the statement, the president of the group, Abbey Ayebaemi, on behalf of ANCOPSS, assured the commissioner that the union would implement all that he had said for the good of all.

Ayebaemi said: “As it were, at the end of the day, we will be the ones to reap all that the ‘Restoration Government’ is putting in place.