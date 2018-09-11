The Bayelsa government says it has set up a response team to mitigate flooding of communities on the lower basin of the River Niger.

Mr Daniel Iworiso-Markson, Bayelsa Commissioner for Information, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday in Yenagoa.

The commissioner said the team was made up of relevant government agencies, including the State Emergency Management Agency.

According to him, the team will visit all flood-prone areas of the state and respond swiftly to any emergency situation.

NAN reports that the development is coming on the heels of the alert by the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency that nine states on the axis of River Niger and three others on the River Benue will experience floods.

Iworiso-Markson assured that given the proactive steps were so far taken by the government, there was no reason to panic.

He said that the government had provided a call centre with dedicated telephone lines to enable the residents to report any case of flooding in their domain.

According to him, the mobile numbers are 08025814636, 08110413567 and 09037582261, adding that the emergency numbers will be open 24 hours daily to avert the recurrence of 2012 flood disaster.

He urged the people to take advantage of the numbers and keep their immediate environment clean and open up drains within their vicinity.

He said that Governor Seriake Dickson had mandated the Ministry of Information and that of Environment to monitor and sensitise the residents to the alert.