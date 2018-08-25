The Bayelsa State Government yesterday renewed the dusk to dawn curfew it imposed on Twon-Brass following the outbreak of violence which claimed several lives and promised to fish out those involved in the prolonged violence.

The curfew would run from 9p.m. to 6a.m.

At least three persons were killed on Monday when suspected thugs allegedly loyal to an All Progressives Congress (APC) politician in the area clashed with some Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) loyalists in Brass Local Government where several persons were also injured.

Deputy Governor of the state, Rear Admiral John Jonah (rtd.), who spoke to journalists on Friday at the Government House, Yenagoa, said that the mayhem was sponsored by some highly-placed individuals for political reasons.

He added that government had already directed the law enforcement agencies to carry out a thorough investigation into the activities of the suspects and ensure the prosecution of all persons found culpable.

“It has come to the knowledge of the state government that on Wednesday, August 15, 2018, some hoodlums at Ada-Ama, Twon-Brass in Brass LGA of the state attacked peace loving members of Twon-Brass community with knives, guns and other dangerous weapons and injuring several persons and destroying property valued several millions of naira.

“The said persons kept the entire Twon-Brass community under siege for several days and perpetrated mindless violence in the community,” the government said.

According to the Deputy Governor, the violence lasted several days and was only brought under control on Wednesday.

He added: “security personnel eventually arrested some of the hoodlums with guns and other dangerous weapons along with very substantial sums of money.

“Men of the Nigeria Police only succeeded in bringing the situation under control on Wednesday, August 22, 2018.

“The state government is greatly dismayed that Twon-Brass, which is a major oil exporting terminal in the country is recently being used by non-state actors as a hub of criminal activities with its attendant adverse effect on the economy of not only the state, but of the entire country.

“The state government has consequently imposed curfew in Twon-Brass from 9p.m. to 6a.m. All residents of the area are expected to comply with the curfew, which will be lifted as soon as normalcy is restored.”

The Caretaker Chairman, Brass Local Government Area, Victor Isaiah, and a member representing Brass Constituency 1 in the State House of Assembly, Israel Sunny-Goli, had been on each other’s throat over the control of the area, which also harbours some oil workers.

On Thursday, Isaiah said that the thugs were sponsored by Sunny-Goli, alleging that the youths made attempt on his life by attacking his personal lodge with guns and other dangerous weapons.

He said attempts by the alleged APC thugs to gain entry into his official lodge was met with resistance from the LGA security volunteers group, saying that the PDP had nothing to do with the violence.

Sunny-Goli on his part, accused the PDP of desperation to take over the area in 2019, alleging that the party was working in consonance with some individuals, hired mercenaries and security agencies to unleash mayhem on opposition members across the state.