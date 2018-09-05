The Bayelsa Post-primary School Board has recommended the compulsory retirement of about 158 staff of the state’s due to age falsification and other offences considered contrary to the civil service rules.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Executive Chairman of the board, Dr Asiam Ikuru, disclosed this on Wednesday in Yenagoa during a news conference on the state of post-primary schools in the state.

Ikuru said that upon assumption of duty, the staff verification committee put in place by the state government spotted a total of 413 staff cases of falsification of records.

According to her, the observations ranged from age falsification to questionable letters of appointment which was reviewed, and about 158 staff were found culpable.

She said: “A total number of 413 staff cases of falsification of records in terms of under declaration of age and questionable letters of appointments were reviewed.

“Out of the number, 141 were cleared and 158 staff were recommended for immediate retirement.”

The chairman commended the state government for declaring a state of emergency in education sub-sector, adding that if the audit report in the post-primary schools board was implemented, the board would save about N19,392,640.

She explained that the salary grade levels and steps regularization committee set up by the board had audited the vouchers and nominal rolls of 189 schools, zonal boards and board’s headquarters which have a staff strength of 5,980.