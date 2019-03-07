



The Bayelsa State Government, on Monday, confirmed it had received the last tranche of the London-Paris Club debt refund from the Federal Government.

Maxwell Ebibai, the state Commissioner for Finance, announced receipt of the last payment of the London-Paris Club debt refund to Bayelsa in a statement in Yenagoa.

But he did not disclose the amount paid into the state government’s coffers by the Federal Government.

Ebibai, however, said that Governor Seriake Dickson had directed payment of one month outstanding salary and pension arrears to workers and retirees.

According to him, the state government would pay out the sum of N4,346,099,382.28 from the receipt of the last tranche of the London-Paris Club debt refund to settle the workers and pensioners’ one-month arrears.

He said the payment was in fulfillment of the governor’s earlier promise to clear the salary and pension backlogs with the debt refund.