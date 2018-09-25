The Bayelsa State Government on Tuesday announced plans to offset two months outstanding salary and pension with N8 billion from the N24 billion Paris Club debts refund.

The state Commissioner for Information, Mr Daniel Iworiso-Markson, said this while announcing the receipt of N24.16 billion from the Paris Club debt refund.

Iworiso-Markson was, however, silent on how the state intends to spend the remaining balance of N16 billion.

He said Gov. Seriake Dickson had directed immediate payment of two out of the outstanding three months salary arrears to workers and four out seven months pension arrears in the state.

Iworiso-Markson also denied claims by the Minister of State for Agriculture, Mr Heineken Lokpobiri, that Bayelsa was owing N800 billion.