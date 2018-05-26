The Bayelsa State government has said it would pick the bills of the injured and the burial expenses of the victims of the protest by the women and youths of Amassoma at the Niger Delta University, NDU, Wilberforce Island, in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of the state.

This was one of the decisions reached at a meeting on Friday between Governor Seriake Dickson and various stakeholders, including the leadership of the community and the Governing Council of the NDU to resolve the unrest at the university, which claimed several lives with many injured last Tuesday.

This contradicts claims by the Bayelsa State Police Command under the leadership of Don Awunah, Commissioner of Police, that nobody was killed when security operatives clashed with the Amassoma community protesters.

The Police Command in a statement which was signed by its Spokesman, DSP Asinim Butswat, described reports of deaths in the incident as “spurious, unfounded and a misrepresentation of true fact”.

A press release signed by Governor Dickson’s Special Adviser on Public Affairs, Daniel Alabrah, said the government would also set up two separate committees to examine the immediate and remote causes of the disturbances as well as promote genuine reconciliation, peace and unity in Amassoma.

James Ibori, former Governor of Delta State, it added, accompanied Dickson to the meeting with the Amassoma community, which was held at the Late DSP Alamieyeseigha Banquet Hall of Government House, Yenagoa.

The governor expressed regrets over the incident and described it as unfortunate, sad and avoidable, and urged the people not to take the laws into their hands.

He said a formal delegation would also be sent to commiserate with the bereaved families while those detained by the police would be released.

Dickson said that efforts were on to ensure the reopening of NDU to resume academic activities as soon as possible.

He called on the people of the state to be wary of those he described as failed political leaders and desperate aspirants bent on fomenting crisis to destabilise the state.

He said that his administration had made unparalleled investments in the university and he decried the attitude of politicians who always capitalised on the institution as a vulnerable avenue to instigate crisis to blackmail the government.

Dickson urged Bayelsans to always guard against misinformation and propaganda peddled by such politicians whom he noted were envious of the present administration’s track record of achievements in the last six years.

He maintained that Amassoma occupies a special place in his heart, which informed his administration’s decision not only to invest in the development of NDU but also siting of its single biggest investment, which is the N80 billion Bayelsa international airport project in the community.

His words: “The NDU remains a state-owned university, completely funded by the government of Bayelsa State. And that is an institution where all Bayelsans have an equal stake.

“With the investments we have made and continue to make, it is very clear that our plans for the NDU are good apart from the administration that took the step to set up the institution. We must commend them for their vision and foresight. There is no other government in Bayelsa State that has put in more resources, time and energy towards building a sustainable NDU than this government.

“So I call on people to ignore the propaganda by failed political leaders in this state and desperate politicians who have nothing to show for their ambitions and for their plans; those who want to install their cronies.”

In his remarks, Ibori expressed support to the reform agenda of the state governor and urged the people, especially Amassoma community, to rally round government to attract more development.

In his presentation, the representative of the youth leadership of Amassoma, Simeon Ayogoi, condemned the action of the youths who attacked the police operatives drafted to maintain law and order in the community.

He also took a swipe at the police for firing live bullets, describing the conduct as most unprofessional.

The meeting, which observed a minute silence in honour of those who lost their lives in the crisis, had in attendance the Deputy Governor, retired Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John Jonah, Speaker of the House of Assembly, Konbowei Benson, Head of Service, Rev. Thomas Zidafamor, chairman of the state Traditional Rulers Council, King Alfred Diete Spiff.

The Ibenanaowei of Ogboin Kingdom, King Oweipa Jones Ere, Amananaowei of Amassoma community, retired Major Graham Naingba, and other stakeholders represented the community.

Earlier, the governor met with the NDU management team, including the Pro-Chancellor, Prof. Steve Azaiki, and the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Samuel Edoumiekumo at the Government House, Yenagoa.