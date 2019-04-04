<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, has approved a 100 per cent upward review of the monthly allowance for corps members posted to the state with effect from April.

Dickson announced this yesterday when the Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Major General Suleiman Kazaure, visited him in Yenagoa, the state capital.

He urged the NYSC boss to complement the efforts of the state government in fishing out those who manhandled corps members during the 2019 elections.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Media Relations, Mr. Fidelis Soriwei, in a statement quoted Dickson as describing corps members as “critical national assets that need the support and protection of every right thinking individual to enable them carry out their assignments effectively.”

The governor commiserated with the NYSC family over the killing of two corps members at Swali, a suburb of Yenagoa, two weeks ago, noting that the state government has already begun the process of bringing those found culpable to book.

He promised to complete the ongoing NYSC permanent orientation camp at Kaiama, Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area of the state before leaving office next year.

To enhance the safety and security of corps members, he said government has already provided special communication line to them for prompt response in the case of any emergency.

Earlier, the NYSC DG said he was in the state to inspect facilities at the NYSC Orientation camp.