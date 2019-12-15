<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Governor Henry Seriake Dickson would hold the last edition of the Transparency briefing in January 2020.

Dickson had upon assumption of office in 2012 commenced the transparency briefing to furnish Bayelsans with the Income and Expenditure of government.

The Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Daniel Iworiso-Markson who disclosed this during the October transparency held over the weekend said Governor Dickson would take the final transparency briefing to cover the remaining months of year 2019 in January.

Iworiso-Markson who commended Dickson for keeping faith with his policy for the enthronement of transparency and accountability said the administration which is the first to complete two terms would bequeath enduring legacy to Bayelsans for successive administration in the state to emulate.

According to him the transition committee is working in line with the vision of Dickson to governance easy for the in-coming administration with its painstaking work on the administration hand-over note.

Iworiso-Markson disclosed that Dickson has also approved that the hand-over note be made available to members of the public in line with his administration policy on transparency.

The Commissioner said looking back at the past seven years since the commencement of the Dickson’s administration, the achievements recorded would give Governor Dickson a place of pride in the history of Bayelsa State.

“It would form part of the deliverables for the transition committee. Often times when you do hand-over, you see bonded documents. The governor feels we should present that to the public as well so that the contents are not only known to the in-coming administration but also to members of the public. This is part of this government policy on transparency and accountability. A date would be announced soon sometimes in January and it is that period that the governor would hold the last transparency briefing for this administration. This would also go down in history as the first by this administration to lay bare to the public our record of stewardship in the last eight years.”