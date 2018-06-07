Bayelsa State government is set to organise town hall meetings on its ongoing public service reforms as part of efforts to deepen the sensitisation of the people on the reforms agenda.

This was contained in a statement on Tuesday in Yenagoa which was signed by Mr. Daniel Iworiso-Markson, the Commissioner for Information and Orientation.

Iworiso-Markson said the engagement with the people would hold at the headquarters of the local government areas.

He added that the town hall meetings would serve as a mechanism to address genuine complaints around the reforms.

He said it would also provide opportunity for aggrieved persons to express their concerns and as well as seek clarification where necessary.

Iworiso-Markson said the town hall meetings would start on June 11 at the Gabriel Okara Cultural Centre in Yenagoa, the state capital.

It would move to Kolokuma/Opokuma, Sagbama and Ekeremor LGAs on June 13, 14 and 15 in Kaiama, Sagbama and Ekeremor towns, respectively.

Ogbia, Nembe, Brass and Southern Ijaw LGAs wil have their own turn on June 16, 18, 19 and 20 in Ogbia town, King Koko Square Nembe and Oporoma town.

The statement solicited the support and cooperation of key stakeholders such as the authorities of the eight local government areas, traditional rulers, chiefs, women and youth groups, labour unions, civil society organisations, faith-based bodies, among others, for successful hosting of the town hall meetings.

The Information Commissioner assured the public of adequate security at the venues of the town hall meetings, warning those with dubious intentions not to go near otherwise they would be made to face the law.

“The reforms would put Bayelsa State in good stead and properly position it on the path of sustainability, growth and development.

“So far, it has reduced the wage bill of the government, weeded over-aged and fraudulent personnel, thereby creating vacancies for employment.”