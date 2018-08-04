Bayelsa State government has concluded arrangements to establish a university of medical sciences in the state.

A statement by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Daniel Iworiso-Markson, said the state governor, Mr. Seriake Dickson, has forwarded a bill to the state House of Assembly for the establishment of the institution in Yenagoa.

Iworiso-Markson said the specialised university designed to have multiple campuses was strategically established in a five hundred-bed facility in Yenagoa to train medical professionals in the state.

He added that the university is expected to specialise in primary healthcare and tropical medicine.

He added that it would also serve as a teaching hospital.

He said: “A bill for the establishment of the Bayelsa Medical University for the training of medical professionals in the state has been sent to the state House of Assembly for necessary action.”