Bayelsa State House of Assembly has approved monthly pensions to speakers, deputy speakers and other members of the Assembly.

The bill sponsored by the leader of the House, Peter Akpe, which was passed on the floor of the House yesterday, approved N500,000 post service monthly pension to the speakers of the Assembly.

The deputy speakers are to earn monthly pension of N200,000 while other 24 members of the assembly will earn N100,000 each.

The bill specifically provided that former lawmakers including persons of Bayelsa origin, who served in the old Rivers State, would enjoy life pensions for their services in the state as applicable to former presidents, vice-presidents, governors and deputy governors across the country.

To qualify for the speakership pension of N500,000 monthly, the lawmaker must have served for two years and above.