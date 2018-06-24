The Bayelsa State government and the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are bickering over the purported sack of 28,000 workers.

Jothan Amos, the newly inaugurated state chairman of the APC, had alleged that 28,000 workers had been disengaged from the state civil service in the wake of implementation of public service reforms by the Governor Seriake Dickson administration.

He spoke when the state APC, led by former Governor Timipre Sylva, its leader in Bayelsa, received Ibarakumo Otobo, the Commissioner for Youth Development, and Asari Mangite, a former Director, Centre for Youth Development, representing Nembe Local Government in Dickson’s administration, who resigned their appointments and defected to the APC.

Amos said that under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leadership, the people had been suffering hunger and poverty, while workers were being sacked with impunity.

Daniel Iworiso-Markson, the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, while reacting in a statement, said the APC chairman’s claim only confirmed the party in the state as thriving on lies and fraud.

He said that Amos and his Sylva’s APC faction only made a failed attempt to discredit the well-intentioned and generally-received public sector reforms in Bayelsa.

According to him, the allegation was not only regrettable, but also showed that “Amos and his misled followers are not abreast of developments in Bayelsa.”

Iworiso-Markson added that any politician attempting to attack the reforms and the removal of fictitious names from the payroll was an enemy of Bayelsa and her people.

He stated that only those who do not mean well for the state and the unemployed graduates in Bayelsa would fault the genuine intention of the government to rid the public service of ghost workers, over-aged personnel and others, to create space for employment into the public service.