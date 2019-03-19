



Deputy governor of Bayelsa State, Gboribiogha Jonah, on Monday, denied comments credited to him in a report published by a national daily that the partisan involvement of the Nigerian Army in the country’s elections was justifiable.

Jonah, a retired Rear Admiral of the Nigerian Navy, was quoted by the national newspaper publication to have made the remarks while inaugurating some projects at the 16 Brigade Headquarters, Nigerian Army, Yenagoa, at the weekend.

Jonah, who reacted through a statement on Monday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Ebi Evinson, said that he was quoted out of context.

He said the admission by the army authorities that its role was complementary to those of other security agencies during the elections was in line with the outcome of his enquiries.

He said that the army, therefore, should conduct itself accordingly to avoid blames during elections, stressing that the army had been a stabilising factor in the Nigerian polity.

“It is totally incorrect and out of context to say that Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John Jonah (Rtd), Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, said that the army should not be blamed for some of its activities in the recent elections.

“The position of the deputy governor is that some overzealous officers of the army overstepped their bounds while discharging their functions during the elections, contrary to the roles in support of civil authority,” the statement stated.

It noted that Jonah, as a former top naval officer, was quite abreast of the constitutional roles of the military and that this awareness’s had always guided his public utterances.