Bayelsa: Five dead in cholera outbreak

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Pabara Igwele, on Thursday, confirmed that at least five persons died of a cholera outbreak in Yenagoa.

According to reports gathered, at least 22 cases of cholera have been confirmed from listed cases in the area.

The Health Commissioner said, “We have received a report of an outbreak of cholera in one of our communities, Ofoni to be precise, in Sagbama LGA.

“Samples have been taken and the test confirmed that we have about 22 line listed cases already and we have lost five people.

“It is an emergency situation that needs an emergency response. The ministry has set up a rapid response team to move into Ofoni community.

“I spoke with the Country Representative of World Health Organisation (WHO) for some support and we are hoping that in the next 24 hours we will be getting support from the WHO and the UNICEF.

“For now, I know it is quite worrisome. Within the next 24 hours, we will be able to handle and curb the situation to prevent further spread of the bacteria.”